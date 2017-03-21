83°
Gov. Edwards announces housing initiative for displaced flood survivors

March 21, 2017
By: Alicia Serrano

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards announced the Louisiana Housing Heroes Initiative, an initiative that makes affordable housing available to survivors of the August flood who remain displaced.

Louisiana Housing Heroes is a statewide initiative to increase affordable rental housing capacity following the August 2016 flood. The initiative will consist of an outreach campaign to landlords and property owners in the affected parishes in order to target viable housing units.

The initiative is a collaborative effort by Governor Edwards, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and the Louisiana Housing Corporation.

"I am asking every landlord and manager of rental housing complexes across this great state to become a hero and help our fellow Louisianans by simply letting us know if you have any units that are available and move-in ready, or with simple repairs can be made habitable," Edwards said.

To find out more about how to become a Louisiana Housing Hero visit the Louisiana Housing Corporation's web site at www.lhc.la.gov.

