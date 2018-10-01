73°
Gov. Edwards announces $3.6M federal grant for Louisiana school safety work

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana is receiving a $3.6 million, five-year federal grant to help schools develop emergency operation plans and perform school safety training.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' office announced the grant Monday. The money comes from the U.S. Department of Education.

The governor's office says Louisiana's education department and Louisiana State University's counter-terrorist education academy will use the money to offer schools technical assistance and training on how to respond to disasters and emergencies.

Edwards says the LSU academy has a history of working with national experts to help devise emergency response plans.

