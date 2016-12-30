Gov. Edwards and First Lady to participate in "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve"

BATON ROUGE – Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards will participate in "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2017" from New Orleans.

The governor and first lady will discuss Louisiana's culture and the resiliency of the people of the state during the celebration. Lucy Hale, actress best known for her role on "Pretty Little Liars," will host the New Orleans celebration and will also interview Governor and Mrs. Edwards.

Earlier this month, the production company announced that New Orleans would host the celebration for its first-ever central time zone celebration.

