Gorsuch sworn in as Supreme Court justice

18 minutes 54 seconds ago April 10, 2017 Apr 10, 2017 Monday, April 10 2017 April 10, 2017 10:23 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump is praising new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch during a public White House ceremony. He says Gorsuch will rule "not on his personal preferences but based on a fair and objective reading of the law."

In a Rose Garden ceremony, Trump says in Gorsuch, Americans see "a man who is deeply faithful to the Constitution of the United States." The president is predicting Gorsuch will go down as "one of the truly great justices" in the court's history.

The 49-year-old appeals court judge from Colorado was sworn in during the ceremony by Justice Anthony Kennedy, for whom he once served as a law clerk.

The president noted that the successful nomination came during his first 100 days in office.

