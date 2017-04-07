51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gorsuch heads for confirmation as Senate tears up own rules

53 minutes 25 seconds ago April 07, 2017 Apr 7, 2017 Friday, April 07 2017 April 07, 2017 6:49 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Neil Gorsuch, is heading for confirmation after Republicans tore up the Senate's voting rules to allow him to ascend to the high court over furious Democratic objections.

Democrats have denounced the GOP's use of what both sides dubbed the "nuclear option" to put Gorsuch on the court, calling it an epic power grab that will further corrode politics in Congress, the courts and the United States.

Many Republicans bemoan reaching that point, too, but they blame Democrats for pushing them to it.

Democratic Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York calls the rules change "a turning point in the history of the Senate and the Supreme Court."

Republican Lindsey Graham of South Carolina says it's "not for the better, but for the worse."

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days