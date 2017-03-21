71°
Gorsuch calls Trump's judge attacks demoralizing

March 21, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: MIC.com

WASHINGTON - Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is saying for the first time publicly that President Trump's attacks on federal judges were "disheartening" and "demoralizing."

In February, Trump described the Seattle judge who put a stay on his immigration and travel ban a "so-called judge" in a tweet.

Gorsuch first criticized Trump's attacks in a private meeting with Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., shortly after Trump's tweet. But he had not commented publicly.

"I know these people, and how decent they are, and when anyone criticizes the honesty or integrity or motives of a federal judge, I find that disheartening and I find that demoralizing," Gorsuch said Tuesday during his Senate confirmation hearing.

