Gordon to make landfall tonight

A wet weather pattern will continue and possibly increase through Thursday, as Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall in Mississippi. In addition to more frequent showers and thunderstorms, winds could gust over 30mph, especially east of I-55. For the latest advisories and information, see the live feed below from WBRZ Weather.

#BatonRouge has been dropped from the TROPICAL STORM WARNING as greater impacts from #Gordon will focus along at east of I-55 and coastal areas. #LaWX #MsWX pic.twitter.com/zyHB8a22ff — Josh Eachus (@DrJoshWX) September 4, 2018

***TROPICAL STORM WARNING*** is in place until further notice for parishes south and east of Baton Rouge. This means that wind gusts over 39mph are possible.

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH*** is in effect for Tuesday and Wednesday for the entire WBRZ Weather forecast area except St. Mary Parish. This means heavy rainfall could cause areas of flooding.

***STORM SURGE WARNING*** is in effect west of Shell Beach to the Mouth of the Mississippi River to east of Dauphin Island to Navarre. This means coastal water inundation of 3 to 5 feet will be possible.

ACTIONS: At this time, there is no need for alarm for inland residents. You might consider double-checking that your typical tropical storm preparations and kit are in order as a matter of review for the time of year. Those with interests along to coast and east of I-55 should prepare for storm surge and tropical storm force winds. This would include securing and lifting coastal properties.

THE FORECAST:

The Tropics: Tropical Storm Gordon continues to move west-northwestward at 15-20mph through the northeastern Gulf of Mexico. With a minimum central pressure near 1000mb and maximum sustained winds of 65mph, some additional strengthening is anticipated before the storm makes landfall near the Mississippi Gulf Coast on Tuesday evening. Impacts are expected to be much greater near and east of the storm’s center. Given the current forecast, that means tropical storm conditions are more likely east of I-55. There is a 7 percent chance of tropical storm force winds (greater than 39mph) in Baton Rouge with that probability nominally increasing south and east of the city.

Rainfall is expected to be manageable, with numbers amounting to what much to the area would experience with daily summer showers and thunderstorms. Such amounts would not create any runoff issues for local rivers. This is all said with the caveat that any shift west by Gordon could dramatically increase the impacts across the WBRZ Weather forecast area. So as always, it is a good idea to take the necessary precautions as you would prior to any tropical system.

Today and Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will stay the course, as tropical rain bands move onshore through the day on Tuesday. Highs will reach around 89 degrees. As Gordon makes landfall east of the Baton Rouge area overnight, a few tropical showers may spin across the area with brief downpours and wind gusts. Lows will slip into the low 70s.

Up Next: Tropical Storm Gordon and its remnants will continue to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area through Thursday. In fact, late Wednesday and Thursday could end up being wetter periods due to the local area then positioned south and east of the system. The ongoing feed of tropical moisture should help to enhance rain banding over the area. Occasional downpours and gusty winds can be anticipated through that time. Afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid 80s with nighttime lows in the low 70s. By the upcoming weekend, the area will return to a more usual pattern of warm mornings followed by afternoon showers.

THE EXPLANATION:

Most of the more significant weather concerns surround Tropical Storm Gordon. The latest forecast track still favors a Mississippi Coast landfall though a little bit of wobble one side or the other could alter the outcome. A rather small radius of tropical storm force winds has allowed the National Weather Service to trim Baton Rouge from the tropical storm warning. In addition to that, a tighter rainfall gradient with lower amounts west of I-55 could result in some locations being removed from the flash flood watch as well. Gordon is expected to decay quickly as it penetrates farther inland overnight and into Wednesday morning. Rain banding may linger a bit longer as the feeder flow pattern will cut through the local area. This will maintain a risk of tropical downpours through Thursday. Once Gordon runs its course, the weather pattern will transition back to regular onshore flow with marine breezes triggering scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. An elongated frontal zone will settle into the Lower Mississippi Valley early next week but is not likely to reach the local area with any temperature changes. However, it could serve as a better focus for enhanced rainfall next week.

--Dr. Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App. on Apple and Android devices. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.

LATEST FROM WBRZ WEATHER:

Tweets by WBRZweather