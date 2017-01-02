GOP will get to work on dismantling healthcare

WASHINGTON - With Donald Trump just weeks away from assuming office, GOP lawmakers plan to open the 115th Congress tomorrow and immediately take steps to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law.



Lawmakers will then spend the next few months working on legislation canceling broad swaths of the law, such as the mandate that people buy health insurance or face IRS fines, and its expansion of Medicaid coverage to more lower-earning Americans.