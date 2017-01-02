67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

GOP will get to work on dismantling healthcare

45 minutes 25 seconds ago January 02, 2017 Jan 2, 2017 Monday, January 02 2017 January 02, 2017 7:31 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - With Donald Trump just weeks away from assuming office, GOP lawmakers plan to open the 115th Congress tomorrow and immediately take steps to repeal President Barack Obama's health care law.

Lawmakers will then spend the next few months working on legislation canceling broad swaths of the law, such as the mandate that people buy health insurance or face IRS fines, and its expansion of Medicaid coverage to more lower-earning Americans.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days