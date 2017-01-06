37°
GOP, Trump team discuss Mexico border wall

UNDATED - Will President-elect Donald Trump still push for Mexico to pay for a wall along the border?

Three congressional and transition officials say the latest discussions between congressional Republicans and Trump's transition team would be to use existing legislation authorizing fencing and other technology along the Southern border.

And Congress would be asked to ensure that enough money is appropriated to take additional new steps to build the wall.

