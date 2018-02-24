74°
Latest Weather Blog
GOP tax law leads to a tax hike, more revenue in some states
BATON ROUGE, La. - A tax overhaul is giving most Americans a break on their federal income taxes. But fallout from the same law means many people could actually see their state income taxes rise.
That creates a conundrum for Republican leaders. Do they stay true to their party's long-standing tax-cut philosophy or use the extra money to balance budgets and fund other spending priorities?
In Louisiana, the state is expecting $300 million more in the budget year that starts in July. The GOP-controlled legislature there hasn't considered cutting taxes at a time when the state is facing a $1 billion shortfall.
Of the extra tax revenue coming to Louisiana's budget, Republican state Rep. Tanner Magee says it's "like a gift from God."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
LSU's Austin Bain bringing the heat from the bullpen to the batter's...
-
Heartbreak to happiness: Sami Durante's emotional journey to LSU
-
Daryl Edwards: A toughness that's landed him in Baton Rouge
-
Breaking the mold: Girls wrestling taking over across Louisiana
-
Zack Hess: Wild Thing closer to psycho starter