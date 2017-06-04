86°
GOP senator says Trump served with info out
WASHINGTON - Lawmakers should get the chance to hear from fired FBI Director James Comey - and President Donald Trump "is better served by getting all this information out."
That's the view of Sen. Roy Blunt, a member of the Senate intelligence committee. That committee is expected to listen to Comey's testimony about the investigation into Russia's alleged election meddling last year and Comey's private conversations with the president.
Blunt says "let's find out what happened and bring this to a conclusion."
The Missouri Republican tells "Fox News Sunday" that "at some point, we'll hear the president's side. But I frankly think we need to hear Mr. Comey's side and find out what other questions we need to ask."
