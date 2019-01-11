49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

GOP rejected Obama's executive reach, warily accepts Trump's

1 hour 47 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, January 11 2019 Jan 11, 2019 January 11, 2019 8:41 PM January 11, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: CNN

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Barack Obama stunned Republicans when he bypassed Congress and used executive powers to enact parts of his agenda. Now, with President Donald Trump proposing an end-run around Congress to build his promised border wall with Mexico, many Republicans are uneasily cheering him on.
 
Trump is considering invoking a national emergency to build the wall. It would allow him to tap unspent Defense dollars to pay for construction.
 
Republicans grumble about taking money they had allocated for other projects and needs, including rebuilding after natural disasters. But some say Trump has no other choice as the partial government shutdown stretches into its 22nd day on Saturday, making it the longest in history.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days