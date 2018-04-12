61°
Latest Weather Blog
GOP readies response to Comey memoir
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Republican National Committee plans an aggressive response to an upcoming memoir by fired FBI director James Comey.
The focus will be on past Democratic criticism of Comey. The RNC plans to use a website, digital ads and television surrogates to discredit Comey.
Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel says in a statement that Comey is "a liar and a leaker, and his misconduct led both Republicans and Democrats to call for his firing." Trump fired Comey last year while he was leading the investigation into possible collusion between Trump's campaign and Russian officials during the 2016 election.
Republicans will highlight Democratic criticism of Comey over his handling of the investigation into Hillary Clinton's email.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Developing Story: One found dead in middle of Cristy Drive Thursday morning
-
One found dead in middle of Cristy Drive Thursday morning
-
Debate over mosquito control in Livingston Parish continues
-
Denham Springs to restore springs it was named for
-
Reserach into police pay and benefits may happen soon