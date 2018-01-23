GOP lawmakers push against replacing full $1B

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Republican lawmakers are pushing back against suggestions they need to replace the entire $1 billion in expiring sales taxes to keep from enacting devastating cuts across Louisiana's budget.

The comments came Monday as Gov. John Bel Edwards presented his worst-case scenario budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year to lawmakers. As required, the budget proposal assumes the taxes won't be replaced.

Edwards is proposing to offset the expiring sales taxes with another tax package.

Rep. Rick Edmonds, of Baton Rouge, said changes to the federal tax code will generate additional dollars for the state treasury that should lower the budget gap.

Sen. Sharon Hewitt, of Slidell, says there are more opportunities to shrink the size of government. She questioned if the state needs to deliver all the services it currently offers.