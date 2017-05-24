GOP lawmaker says partisanship clouding gas tax debate

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana Republican lawmaker chastised by her party's leaders for supporting a gas tax increase has shot back that the GOP effort to kill the bill is short-sighted partisanship.



Rep. Julie Stokes, a Kenner Republican, said in a statement that "partisanship and election posturing are clouding the real debate" over crumbling roads and bridges in Louisiana.



Stokes' comments came after the state GOP governing body, the Republican State Central Committee, voted to oppose the 17-cent gas tax hike proposed by Republican Rep. Steve Carter of Baton Rouge. The committee also expressed "disappointment" in Stokes and three other GOP lawmakers who helped advance the bill.



The gas tax proposal is scheduled for House debate Wednesday, though the debate is expected to be delayed as Carter tries to rally more votes.