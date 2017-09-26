76°
GOP concedes defeat on health care overhaul

7 hours 14 minutes 6 seconds ago Tuesday, September 26 2017 Sep 26, 2017 September 26, 2017 2:51 PM September 26, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
WASHINGTON - Senate Republicans have conceded defeat on their last-ditch effort to repeal and replace "Obamacare."
  
The bill's authors acknowledge they don't have the votes ahead of a critical deadline at the end of this week.
  
President Donald Trump is slamming 'certain so-called Republicans' and Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the focus will now turn to tax reform.
  
Sen. Lindsey Graham, a sponsor of the latest, last-ditch effort, says Republicans are going to fulfill the promise they've made to voters and the GOP base for the past seven years.
