GOP chairman says Sessions should recuse himself

WASHINGTON - A Republican committee chairman says Attorney General Jeff Sessions should recuse himself from an investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election.



Utah's Jason Chaffetz chairs the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee. He tells MSNBC that Sessions "is going to need to recuse himself at this point."



The Justice Department has confirmed Sessions talked twice with Russia's ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign, a seeming contradiction to sworn statements he gave to Congress.



Chaffetz told MSNBC that Sessions "should further clarify."



Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill of Missouri called on Sessions to resign, and Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont said he should recuse himself.