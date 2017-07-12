89°
GOP candidates sign up for La. treasurer's race

1 hour 18 minutes 24 seconds ago July 12, 2017 Jul 12, 2017 Wednesday, July 12 2017 July 12, 2017 12:13 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - The three announced Republican candidates vying to be Louisiana's state treasurer have signed up for the Oct. 14 ballot on the opening day of the election qualifying period.
  
Former state budget administrator Angele Davis, state Sen. Neil Riser and former state Rep. John Schroder filled out their paperwork and paid their qualifying fees Wednesday morning at the Secretary of State's Office.
  
The treasurer is Louisiana's money manager and chief investment officer, with oversight of state borrowing and state savings accounts. The job is open because Republican John Kennedy was elected to the U.S. Senate.
  
A fourth GOP contender had planned to run, state Rep. Julie Stokes, but she dropped out of the race last week after receiving a diagnosis of breast cancer.
  
The three-day sign-up period continues through Friday.

