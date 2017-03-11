68°
GOP acts fast on health care, aims to avoid ire Dems faced

March 11, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

WASHINGTON - It took former President Barack Obama and his Democrats more than a year to pass the Affordable Care Act.

That slow and painstaking process allowed plenty of time for a fierce backlash to take hold, undermining the law from the start.

Republicans are trying to avoid that pitfall as they attempt to fulfill years' worth of promises to repeal and replace Obama's law.

House Republicans went public with their long-sought bill on Monday, and quickly pushed it through two key committees.

They hope to pass the legislation in the full House during the week of March 20, send it to the Senate and - they hope - onto President Donald Trump.

All before Congress can take a recess that could allow town hall fury to erupt.

