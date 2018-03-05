73°
Goose struck with arrow to be released back to LSU lakes

Monday, March 05 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The goose that was found struck with an arrow two and a half weeks ago at the LSU lakes will be released back into the wild today.

Veterinarians successfully removed the arrow from the goose’s body and have been closely monitoring the wound, as well as other superficial injuries. The goose had X-rays, blood tests, and was given antibiotics and medication for pain management.

After more than two weeks at the LSU VTH, the goose appears to be healed and will be released back at the LSU Lakes.

“The goose recovered very well from the injuries and has continued to improve during hospitalization. We expect a full recovery once it is released,” said Javier Nevarez, DVM, PhD, DACZM, DECZM, professor of Zoological Medicine at the LSU School of Veterinary Medicine and one of the attending veterinarians for the goose.

