Goose struck with arrow, found wandering LSU lakes

BATON ROUGE - People are gathering at the LSU lakes to check out a bird late Tuesday afternoon. But it's not a white pelican or a pink flamingo, rather it's a goose that's been struck by an arrow.

A crowd started to gather at the lakes off North Dalrymple Road around 4:30 p.m. as more people began to take notice of the wounded bird.

Apparently someone shot this goose with an arrow at the LSU Lakes. People are trying to figure out how to help it @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/72b5IkLIKW — Mark Armstrong (@TvMarkArmstrong) February 13, 2018

Right now, it's unclear who may have shot the goose or how long the animal's been wandering around with the projectile lodged in its back.

