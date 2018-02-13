67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Goose struck with arrow, found wandering LSU lakes

3 hours 41 minutes 20 seconds ago Tuesday, February 13 2018 Feb 13, 2018 February 13, 2018 4:53 PM February 13, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - People are gathering at the LSU lakes to check out a bird late Tuesday afternoon. But it's not a white pelican or a pink flamingo, rather it's a goose that's been struck by an arrow.

A crowd started to gather at the lakes off North Dalrymple Road around 4:30 p.m. as more people began to take notice of the wounded bird.

Right now, it's unclear who may have shot the goose or how long the animal's been wandering around with the projectile lodged in its back.

A News 2 unit is on the scene. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days