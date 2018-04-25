73°
Google to replace gun emoji with water pistol

1 hour 7 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, April 25 2018 Apr 25, 2018 April 25, 2018 9:22 AM April 25, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Emojipedia

Reports say that Google is replacing is gun emoji with a water pistol.

According to Emojipedia, Google is rolling out an update to Android users to replace the handgun emoji, USA Today reports.

Google could not be immediately reached for comment to confirm the emoji update.

The decision follows a similar decision by Twitter earlier this month. Emojipedia also reports Facebook confirmed it would update its emoji as well, also introducing a plastic water pistol.

USA Today reports that the trend was started in 2016 by Apple, which replaced the emoji of a real handgun with a water pistol through an update to iSO 10.

