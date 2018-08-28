79°
Google: Search results aren't politically biased
WASHINGTON (AP) - Responding to President Donald Trump, Google says its search is not used to set a political agenda and the results are not biased toward any political ideology.
Google said Tuesday that when users search for content, "our goal is to make sure they receive the most relevant answers in a matter of seconds."
The Mountain View, California-based tech company says it makes "hundreds of improvements" to its algorithms every year to ensure "high-quality content" is returned in response to users' queries.
Adds Google: "We never rank search results to manipulate political sentiment."
On Twitter on Tuesday, Trump accused Google - without evidence - of "suppressing" conservative voices and "hiding information" and good news.
