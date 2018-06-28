90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Goodbye, Geoffrey: Toys R Us closing its last stores

8 hours 18 minutes 39 seconds ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 June 28, 2018 9:43 AM June 28, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Rene Johnpiere Facebook

NEW YORK (AP) - Toys R Us is closing its last U.S. stores by Friday, the end of a chain known for its sprawling stores, brightly colored logo and Geoffrey the giraffe mascot.

But many of the children who happily sang the "I don't wanna grow up, I'm a Toys R Us kid" jingle grew into busy parents who found shopping online more convenient. The company, which also owned the Babies R Us chain, was hobbled by $5 billion in debt after a leveraged buyout.

As the stores close, over 30,000 workers will be looking for work. Toys R Us' troubles have also shaken big toy makers like Mattel and Hasbro. Customers will be looking elsewhere to shop. Retailers like Walmart and Target are expanding their toy aisles to fill the hole, while Party City is opening 50 pop-up toy shops this fall.

A photo of Geoffrey with a suitcase was posted to social media

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days