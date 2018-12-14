Good samaritans rescue driver trapped under water

BATON ROUGE - Three good Samaritans and an East Baton Rouge reserve deputy saved a man submerged under water following a crash.

“We just heard a loud bang,” said Darren Powell.

Powell, along with two other co-workers, Jarmar Coleman and Dolan Franklin, ran to the car sitting in a ditch filled with water Friday morning.

Law enforcement says A 69-year-old driver crossed the median on Harry Drive and North Airway. He then went airborne landing in the ditch on the driver's side. The air bag pinned the driver's head under water. Coleman was the first one to jump into the car.

“I cut my hands a few times. It’s all good though, it’s for a good cause,” he said.

Then the four rescuers lifted the man up.

“We all just grabbed him, held him above the water until EMS got here,” said Dolan Franklin.

The driver was conscious when he was taken to the hospital. It could have been a different story if it weren't for three good Samaritans and a reserve deputy saving a man they've never met.

“It's a good Friday for everybody. [The driver's] going home, we're going home,” said Franklin.

Investigators believe a medical episode may have caused the crash. Law enforcement believe the driver is expected to be okay.