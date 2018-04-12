Good Samaritans help woman move back home after 2016 flood

BATON ROUGE- It's been about a year and seven months since Kimberly Brown and her family lived in their home on Golden Gate Avenue in Baton Rouge.

The family was displaced by the August 2016 flood.

WBRZ previously reported in January that Brown was swindled out of $62,000. But thanks to some good Samaritans her hope in humanity has been restored and now she's back home.

"I got excited because I washed my first load of clothes in my own house last night and I was like, YES," needless to say Brown is excited to be back home.

Brown says the contractor she originally hired to repair her home never finished. That contractor, Tarodel Grey is accused of pocketing money and was even arrested on theft and fraud charges.

After her story aired a couple of months ago, WBRZ got a phone call from a woman offering some advice to Brown. She was put in contact with EMC Charities; an organization known to help those after natural disasters.

"Thanks to our neighbor and EMC charities we've been able to move back home and my family, we're home, we moved back home. I'm so excited it's just been beautiful," says Brown.

She says within two weeks of those phone calls, she was moving back into her home. While it isn't completely finished, cabinets, flooring, and sinks are in the near future.

"I'm beyond thankful for the people that have stepped up and helped us I really am," adds Brown.

She first told WBRZ she'd never trust a contractor again and while she remains skeptical, she's still hopeful.

"Don't give up on people completely and totally," she said. "When I was going through the situation with the previous contractor I was down on people I didn't want to trust anybody. There are people that actually want to help."

In March, Grey was charged again for theft and fraud. Grey is accused of theft and taking more than $35,000 from another Baton Rouge homeowner.