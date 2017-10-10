Good Samaritans go missing during rescue of distressed swimmer

GULF SHORES – Two good Samaritans who successfully rescued a distressed swimmer off the Alabama coast may have died during the heroic act.

The Coast Guard reported it was notified of two missing swimmers Monday evening near Fort Morgan. The swimmers had gone into the water to rescue another person who became distressed while swimming. The person who was having trouble swimming was able to safely make it to the beach, but the two swimmers who went to help did not.

The body of one of the swimmers was found later and the search continued Tuesday for the other swimmer.

Names of those involved have not been released.



