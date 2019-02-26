Good Samaritan buys $500 worth of cookies to get Girl Scouts out of the cold

Photo: CNN

GREENVILLE, S.C. - A kind man helped out two Girl Scouts who were selling cookies in chilly weather.

According to CNN, the girls were selling cookies outside a store in South Carolina Friday night when a man approached their stand and bought seven boxes of cookies. The temperature was about 34 degrees, just slightly above freezing.

Cookie manager Kayla Dillard said the man bought $40 worth of cookies and told the girls to keep the change. But she says the man returned a short while later.

"Pack up all of your cookies'" the man said. "I'm taking them all so y'all can get out of this cold."

The good Samaritan ended up spending $540 on cookies.