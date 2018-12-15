51°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Good News Christmas Parade rolls through South Baton Rouge

2 hours 55 minutes 49 seconds ago Saturday, December 15 2018 Dec 15, 2018 December 15, 2018 2:04 PM December 15, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Baton Rouge- This afternoon, the Good News Christmas parade rolled down Highland Road and ended on Thomas Delpit at Washington Street.

Local District Attorney Hillar Moore served as Grand Marshall.

The festivities featured local high school and middle school bands as well as colorful floats and dancing teams. The annual event was originally scheduled for December 8th, and was eventually postponed due to bad weather.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days