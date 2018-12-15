51°
Good News Christmas Parade rolls through South Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge- This afternoon, the Good News Christmas parade rolled down Highland Road and ended on Thomas Delpit at Washington Street.
Local District Attorney Hillar Moore served as Grand Marshall.
The festivities featured local high school and middle school bands as well as colorful floats and dancing teams. The annual event was originally scheduled for December 8th, and was eventually postponed due to bad weather.