84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Good boy: BRPD officer, K-9 preview police dog trials

3 hours 38 minutes 11 seconds ago Thursday, June 07 2018 Jun 7, 2018 June 07, 2018 7:02 AM June 07, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The annual police dog trials are set to begin next week.

The USPCA Field Trials and Public Demonstration will take place Monday and Wednesday. Field trials start at 8 a.m. on both days. On Wednesday there will be a public demonstration at 6 p.m.

The dogs compete in challenges similar to what they do on the job. The dogs will participate in agility, obedience, scent work, and criminal apprehension.

Baton Rouge Police Officer James Crisler and his K-9 Simon were live in the WBRZ studio.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days