Good 2 Geaux

Expect pleasant weather to close the week and carry through the weekend.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Sunshine will guide thermometers into the mid 70s as winds remain northwesterly at 5-10mph. Overnight will be clear and cool with lows in the low 50s and light, northwest winds.

Up Next: Outdoor plans are in great shape this weekend. Whether it be LSU Baseball, or one of many area festivals, the weather will not create any problems for events--just remember sunscreen! Saturday will be sunny with high temperatures in the upper 70s followed by another clear night with low temperatures in the mid 50s. By Sunday, temperature moderation will be underway as mainly clear skies continue. Thanks to low humidity, the warmth should feel comfortable. Afternoon thermometers will continue to climb early next week but lows will remain seasonable and in the low 60s. The next chance of rain is not expected until late next week.

THE SCIENCE: An upper level trough will continue to influence the Southeast U.S. through Friday. Deep northwesterly flow will keep a pocket of cooler air in place. Surface winds will also be northwesterly as an area of high pressures moves from the Mountain West into Texas. Low dew points will result in a comfortable feel and large diurnal temperature ranges through early next week. Surface high will weaken and slide east across the coastal plain Sunday into Monday as a ridge develops in the upper levels. Subsidence will result in mainly clear skies and warm afternoons with high temperatures reaching the mid to upper 80s. The next sign of rain from the forecast models comes at the end of next week. A positively tilted trough may allow a weak front to crawl into the area with some showers and thunderstorms. At this point, there is no signal of severe weather or heavy rain.

--Josh