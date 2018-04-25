Gonzales woman facing drug, prostitution charges

GONZALES- A woman is facing several drugs and prostitution charges after deputies searched her home Monday.

Authorities suspected Kim Harris, 53, of dealing illegal drugs from her home. As the investigation continued, it was learned that Harris was also offering sex for money.

Detectives located cocaine, xanax, and drug paraphernalia inside the home.

Harris was charged with prostitution, possession of cocaine, possession of xanax, and possession of drug paraphernalia.