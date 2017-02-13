Gonzales woman dies after single-vehicle crash in Livingston Parish

Image via Google Maps

WATSON – A single-vehicle crash on LA 447 in Livingston Parish resulted in the death of a Gonzales woman on Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred around 1 p.m. when 49-year-old Kimberly Picard was traveling eastbound on LA 1019 in a GMC Sierra, according to Louisiana State Police. Picard ran off of the right side of the road and lost control of her vehicle. Picard's vehicle continued off of the roadway and came to a stop after striking a tree on the driver's side.

According to Louisiana State Police, Picard was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries.



She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Livingston Parish Coroner's Office. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash, however a toxicology sample will be taken from Picard for analysis.