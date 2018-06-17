Latest Weather Blog
Gonzales woman arrested for attempted kidnapping at Walmart parking lot
GONZALES - A 58-year-old Gonzales woman suffering from a "mental disorder" was arrested Friday in connection with an attempted kidnapping at a Walmart parking lot.
According to the Gonzales Police Department, an area woman suffering from a mental disorder, identified as Luzmaria DeMaher, approached a woman outside the Walmart in Gonzales and "made some very nasty comments about the woman and her ability to parent."
During the outburst, DeMaher reportedly tried to unbuckle the children from their car seats and take them from their mother. The woman did not know DeMaher, police said.
Police were called and DeMaher was arrested. The children were not taken and no one was hurt in the incident.
Numerous social media posts have been made following the arrest, alarming some residents in the area, according to Gonzales PD.
"Many social media posts have now been made alerting residents to a kidnapping ring or asking parents to be vigilant. These posts do not help the residents of our community. Instead, they alarm them unnecessarily. There is no kidnapping ring in the area, and there is no need for panic. If, at any time, there is something of great urgency that you need to be aware of, the ONLY place to check first would be this page. If there is no cause for alarm on this page, then there is no cause for alarm. We ask that you guys lease check our page, or even reach out to us, before sharing unsubstantiated claims or alerts," Gonzales PD said in a Facebook post.
Police say this particular incident appears isolated, but also urge citizens to be vigilant of their surroundings.
DeMaher was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail for simple kidnapping and disturbing the peace.
