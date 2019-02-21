66°
Gonzales to get new performing arts, event center

Thursday, February 21 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Residents in Gonzales are getting a new performing arts center.

Recently, voters approved a new two percent hotel occupancy tax for the purpose of funding a new PACE Center. The tax is expected to generate over $50,000 annually.

According to a press release, the center will support tourism and economic development while creating jobs by supporting local hotels, restaurants, and small businesses.

Community members can look forward to cultural events, indoor concerts, exhibits and more at the new PACE Center.

The facility is expected to be located off I-10 somewhere between Highway 30 and Highway 44.  Officials didn't say when they expect construction on the facility to start. 

