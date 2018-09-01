Gonzales police investigating string of car burglaries

GONZALES - The Gonzales Police Department is investigating a string of unlocked vehicle burglaries, including one where an AR15 style rifle was stolen.

Gonzales detectives say the burglaries occurred on Aug. 18 and 28 in the Kennedy Heights subdivision and south St. Helens Way Avenue. In one of the burglaries, a Smith and Wesson, M&P 15 semi-automatic rifle was stolen.

In video surveillance, three people can be seen walking along south St. Helens Way Avenue, pulling on car door handles while the crimes were occurring, according to Gonzales police.

Investigators say they have "exhausted all leads" and requested that anyone with information about the whereabouts of the rifle, or anyone who can identify the subjects in the video call Gonzales police at 225-657-9583.