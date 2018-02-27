Gonzales officials seeking help in identifying sunglasses thief

ASCENSION PARISH - Officials are asking for the public's help in locating a suspected shoplifter.

On Feb. 12, a male suspect entered the Sunglass Hut located in the Tanger Mall. Authorities say he took seven pairs of sunglasses, which totaled $1,750, and left without paying.

Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 647-9572.