Gonzales officer fired after reporting his co-workers' alleged wrongdoing loses appeal

GONZALES - A police officer who claims he was fired for blowing the whistle on his colleagues is not getting his job back.

The decision to uphold Moses Black's termination came during an appeal hearing Tuesday evening.

Three from the Civil Service Board voted "yes" while one board member withheld their vote to uphold the chief's decision to terminate Black, calling the firing "justified.'

Chief Jackson takes the stand following Black’s testimony. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/V4xW3zRWhi — Trey Couvillion (@trey_couv) June 20, 2018

Black filed a federal lawsuit after he claimed his former boss, Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson, retaliated against him after he reported his fellow officers for allegedly beating an elderly man while he was in custody back in 2015 and then lying on the official report.

He was first suspended in December 2015 after he showed up late for a work detail. However, Black claims the person performing the detail had okayed it beforehand. That 90-day suspension was ultimately reversed and he was compensated for missed pay.

A year later, Black was fired after he questioned the way a traffic ticket was handled. He then filed a lawsuit against the city of Gonzales and the police department in December 2017.

"You (Chief Jackson) disregard it and an officer with 20 years of experience and you disregard it instead of taking care of the situation," Black said after filing the lawsuit. "The officers lying on the reports and supervisors doing it and covering up for the supervisors... This is what we have for Gonzales in the future."

Black immediately appealed his termination but is just now having his appeal hearing a year and a half later.