Gonzales neighborhood showcases dazzling light display

GONZALES – A neighborhood in Gonzales is brightening up people's spirits the day before Christmas.

Houses in the 'Old Dutchtown' neighborhood are decked out in Christmas lights. Every night you'll find cars driving slow, some even stopping to get a glance at the brightness.

“We just decided we needed to liven this place up a little bit, put on a display and get the lights going,” said Troy Berkholz.

Berkholz and his family have been filling their front lawn on Old Dutchtown Ave. with lights for ten years. They've matched the display to music on a radio station.

“We have to program the songs through the summer, each light with each beat. We start in the summer all the way until now, clean up and do it all over again,” said Troy’s daughter, Marcie.

But the family says the majority of the decorations are hand-made. They have multiple talking animals placed on their windows. The family says those were traced out of a coloring book. Kids awe at the realness, and neighbors look forward to it every year.

“We really like to just sit out here on the lawn and enjoy the lights,” said Sean Sloan who lives across the street.

One neighbor even joined in. Kyle Strother lives next door and put up a bright sign saying “ditto.”

“Well I couldn't beat him so I figured might as well just point to his house,” laughed Sloan. It's a neighborhood effort, turned tradition bringing joy to everyone who takes a peek.