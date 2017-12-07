Gonzales man facing 150 child pornography charges

BATON ROUGE - The Attorney General's Office has announced the arrest of a 34-year-old man accused of possessing more than 150 images depicting child pornography.

On Thursday, a search warrant led to the discovery of the images in Joey Opperman's transitional home on Shireburk Avenue. Authorities say images were found across multiple electronic devices in Opperman's room. They allegedly depicted mostly young females, along with some males between ages 2 and 8, engaging in sexual activities.

The AG's office says Opperman admitted to downloading the images, as well as deleting others.

He was booked on 150 counts of possession of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.