Gonzales man faces child desertion charges after leaving infants at gas station

DUTCHTOWN – A Gonzales man faces drug and child desertion charges after deputies say he left his two children at a gas station table to use the bathroom Thursday.

Brian Chadwick, 31, was charged with possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, disrupting the peace and child desertion.

The incident happened at a Race Track gas station on Highway 73 in Dutchtown Thursday. According to Sherif Jeff Wiley, a store manager was concerned about two infants that were sitting on a table the rain while their father used the bathroom.

Deputies say Chadwick appeared to be under the influence of drugs. Deputies found syringes and other drug paraphernalia on his person.

Wiley said the children were released to their mother unharmed.

Chadwick was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail and is awaiting bond.