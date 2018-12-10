Gonzales man charged with attempted second-degree murder in music video stabbing

ASCENSION PARISH - A Gonzales man is facing an attempted murder charge after deputies say he stabbed a man during an altercation.

Authorities say 39-year-old Samuel Muse and the victim were shooting a music video Monday morning near Roddy Road in Gonzales. After a dispute broke out between the two, deputies believe Muse stabbed the victim in the neck with a pocket knife.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Muse was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on attempted second-degree murder.