Gonzales man charged with attempted second-degree murder in music video stabbing
ASCENSION PARISH - A Gonzales man is facing an attempted murder charge after deputies say he stabbed a man during an altercation.
Authorities say 39-year-old Samuel Muse and the victim were shooting a music video Monday morning near Roddy Road in Gonzales. After a dispute broke out between the two, deputies believe Muse stabbed the victim in the neck with a pocket knife.
The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Muse was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on attempted second-degree murder.
