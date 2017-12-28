42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Gonzales man arrested after using stolen gun to 'hunt' deer from his truck

7 hours 50 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, December 28 2017 Dec 28, 2017 December 28, 2017 3:50 PM December 28, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Drew Balkin

GONZALES - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries enforcement agents arrested a Gonzales man after he allegedly used a stolen shotgun to "hunt" deer from his truck while traveling down I-49 Tuesday.

Logan M. Collins, 27, was booked with taking deer during illegal hours, hunting from a public highway, hunting from a moving vehicle, and possessing a stolen 12-gauge shotgun. He also was issued several traffic and vehicle violations by State Police. 

LDWF agents were called by Louisiana State Police to St. Landry Parish around 1 a.m. after two freshly killed deer were found in the bed of Collins' truck during a routine traffic stop.

Collins confessed to killing the deer during questioning. After searching the vehicle agents found Collins in possession of two pistols, two shotguns and three rifles. One of the shotguns had previously been reported stolen from the Lake Charles area in April of 2017.

Agents booked Collins into the St. Landry Parish Jail and then transported and booked him into the Avoyelles Parish Jail.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days