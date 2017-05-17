Gonzales event to help residents with flood recovery survey

GONZALES, La. - The state is trying to get more people to take the flood recovery survey. They're hosting an event to get the applications done.

To date, over 20,000 people have finished the application. The state originally sent out emails to 45,000 people, and wanted a total of around 86,000 submissions.

Today, they'll take to the Gonzales Public Library to assist anyone who may need help walking through the process.

Right now, Phase 1, which includes the elderly and those with low-to-moderate income, is in the home inspection stage. Phase 2, which broadens the spectrum to those living in one of the 10 most impacted parishes, is in the enviromental study stage.

The good news: if you weren't signed up for relief when the appropriate stage passed, the state will still come and assist you, if eligible.

The event today runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., at 708 S Irma Ave, in Gonzales.