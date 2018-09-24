Gonzales could fine property owners for uncut grass

GONZALES - Neglecting to cut your grass could soon cost you in Gonzales, but only if the city has to step in to mow it.

The proposal is being considered by the city's council in its meeting Monday night.

"Our goal is to be a city, not a grass-cutting service," Gonzales City Clerk Scot Byrd said.

Areas like the empty land across from River Parishes Community College on Edenborne Parkway have been problems spots for some time.

"It was originally intended to be a 324-acre traditional neighborhood development and it never did take off," Byrd said.

The city has been cutting this grass with their own time and money for four years now. They say the property owners have racked up a bill of tens of thousands of dollars.

"Because we're able to contract for pretty reasonable fees, they're happy to use us as a grass cutting agency and that's not what we're about."

On top of that, the property owners have chosen to ignore the bills and the city is left holding the bag, so the city drafted a new ordinance that would increase the amount they owe.

"We're going to add some fines into the mix and encourage them to take care of their own property."

According to the ordinance, if you've been told to cut your grass more than two times within a six-month period, the city will fine you $250.

Any additional offenses will be $500 each.