Gonzales City Council to discuss potential sales tax increase

GONZALES – The Gonzales City Council will be considering a half-cent sales tax increase at its next meeting.

The money from the sales tax will be used for public safety, police and fire protection. If the council passes the resolution for the tax increase, it will be placed on the October ballot for voters to decide.



A cashier, Patricia Hunter, sees first hand how much money customers spend in Gonzales already.



"When I ring these customers up and I hit that subtotal key, it shocks me how much more the price of these groceries go up," Hunter said.



If the resolution passes, the sales tax would increase at ten percent, making it one of the highest in the area. City officials say the money from the sales tax would also be used for recreational needs.



One mother said that she does not paying more in sales taxes if that means paying for better parks for her children.



"I've been to several parks in this area and I noticed several are in disrepair. You don't get something for nothing so a half-cent tax doesn't effect me. I can control what I spend," she said.



Hunter says that she believes officials should find ways to get the money elsewhere.



"They can do something else besides tax groceries, I think that's what they should do," she said.



The Gonzales City Council will discuss the resolution at its meeting on Monday at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall.