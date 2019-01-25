58°
Golden State Warriors visit former President Barack Obama

49 minutes 42 seconds ago Friday, January 25 2019 Jan 25, 2019 January 25, 2019 4:36 PM January 25, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Logan Murdock
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Golden State Warriors spent about an hour with former President Barack Obama.
  
The meeting took place Thursday at Obama's office in Washington before the defending NBA champs beat the Wizards 126-118.
  
Players and coach Steve Kerr were reluctant to talk about it.
  
A photo was posted on Instagram but has since been deleted.

  
Stephen Curry said he had no idea where the idea came from. All-Star forward Kevin Durant said it was amazing, and forward Draymond Green called it a "good private team meeting."
  
The Warriors celebrated their 2015 NBA championship with Obama at the White House in 2016.
  
President Donald Trump tweeted that he withdrew a White House invitation to celebrate the team's 2017 championship after Curry and some other players said they wouldn't go.
