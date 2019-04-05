GOHSEP to lead Emergency Response exercise

BATON ROUGE- At the Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), drills and exercises will take place all weekend to prepare members for natural disasters.

While many of the players from different agencies have done them time and time again, it's always a good refresher to make sure everyone is up to par before an actual emergency.

Just 57 days until the official start of hurricane season drills will mimic real-life disaster situations in a variety of spots across the state.

Friday Simulation Search and Rescue Operations will take place in Plaquemines and Natchitoches Parish and Saturday in Quachita Parish those exercises will continue along with flood mitigation efforts.

Friday the governor will lead an exercise Unified Command Group briefing. This gives many state agencies a chance to test and troubleshoot a slew of issues like evacuations, communication, and post-disaster priorities. Groups like the National Guard, National Weather Service, and State Departments hail the exercises as a way to get to know everyone and utilize other resources ahead of an emergency situation.

“In the particular scenario is a Category 1 hurricane. It hits the coast, and it downgrades to a tropical storm, but it moves very slowly across the state.” He continued, “This year we're very fortunate to have Ouachita Parish and Natchitoches Parish play in our search and rescue and other exercises. We've also got one in Plaquemines Parish because they're usually the first ones to have tropical force winds,” said Director of GOHSEP, James Wascom.