GoFundMe raises money to help workers impacted by government shutdown

WASHINGTON, D.C. - GoFundMe has launched its own fundraiser to help the more than 80,000 federal workers who are going without pay due to the government shutdown.

Deepak Chopra and GoFundMe have joined forces to create a relief fund providing donations directly to nonprofits that are focused on helping workers. According to the page, the goal is to reach $200,000. As of early Tuesday morning, the number was over $155,000.

"We all read these stories and feel helpless. We are stuck because we don’t know what to do," the website said. "We want to provide a place for people to take action and help someone in need, because, together, we have power to make a difference and provide critical short-term relief."

Due to the concentration of federal works in the DC Metro Area, a portion of the funds will be transferred to the World Central Kitchen which will provide free meals to the workers.

According to the site, the funds will be collected and administered by the Direct Impact Fund.