Gnat infestation continues to develop in White Castle

IBERVILLE PARISH - Most of the time, we're complaining about mosquitoes... but now, there are new flies on the wall creating a buzz.

Gnats are taking over parts of White Castle. One resident says this is the worst he's ever seen it.

"Happens every year, it's been happening for the last 5 to 10 years," said White Castle resident Kenneth Ramagost. "They wait until you come outside and they collect on your face."

He says doing yard work seems impossible.

"I was cutting the grass because and I had so many, it was dangerous, I could have gotten in an accident pushing the lawn mower."

But it's also a problem inside.

"I have reports of people trying to get in their car, trying to swat them," he said. "While trying to swat them, they can get into an accident."

LSU says the bugs are coming from an area that has either dead or decaying matter. The common species in Louisiana typically lay eggs on these types of organisms.

Ramagost says he hopes the infestation comes to an end.

"You can't go outside and work."